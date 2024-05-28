Church fire under investigation in Bessemer City

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A fire at a church in Bessemer City Monday night is under investigation.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. at Christ Worship Center on Franklin Boulevard.

Firefighters said when they initially entered the church, they were met with heavy flames.

However, the fire was extinguished within 25 minutes.

Firefighters said the building was empty at the time of the fire, and no injuries have been reported.

The Gastonia Fire Marshals Office is investigating the cause of the fire at this time.

VIDEO: 2 people rescued from house fire in east Charlotte

2 people rescued from house fire in east Charlotte

©2024 Cox Media Group