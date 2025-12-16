Church will not pursue charges against man who vandalized nativity scene

CHARLOTTE — A man was caught on camera vandalizing a nativity scene in Charlotte, which featured mannequins dressed as ICE agents positioned around Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus.

The church displaying the nativity scene, known as a mission-gathering church, partnered with a local art collective to create the installation aimed at sparking dialogue about ICE raids. Following the incident, the church officials decided not to pursue charges against the individual who vandalized the display.

According to WTVD, church representatives have confirmed that there was no damage to the display and that they have since restored the nativity scene to its original state.

