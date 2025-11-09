City of Charlotte announces it will provide Little Free Pantry grants

CHARLOTTE — The City of Charlotte is offering grants of up to $350 to support the creation and maintenance of Little Free Pantries, with applications open until December 1st.

Grants are available to residents, businesses, schools, neighborhoods, churches, and non-profits, provided the project locations are within Charlotte’s Neighborhood Matching Grants’ eligible geography, officials said.

The Little Free Pantry initiative aims to help neighbors access food close to home by encouraging the establishment of small, community-based food pantries.

Officials said applicants can use the grant funds to build new pantries, restock existing ones, or convert Little Free Libraries into pantries.

To apply, interested parties must create an account or log in via the Application Portal and look for the 2025 Little Free Pantry Reimbursement Grant.

For any questions, applicants can contact the city via email at hnsgrants@charlottenc.gov.

WATCH: Ground stop lifted at Charlotte-Douglas Airport

Ground stop lifted at Charlotte-Douglas Airport

©2025 Cox Media Group