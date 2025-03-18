City of Charlotte announces tool to help truckers find legal parking

CHARLOTTE — The City of Charlotte announced a new tool to help commercial truck drivers find legal parking options.

The city launched the Commercial Truck Parking Tool on Tuesday. The resource contains several features to benefit commercial truck drivers and Charlotte residents.

The first feature on the site is a searchable parking lot map. This tool allows users to look for parking options near them or an address that they enter.

Another is an interactive heat map that allows residents and truck drivers to access real-time information on hot spots for commercial vehicle and bike lane violations. This allows truckers to avoid high enforcement areas and informs residents of commercial vehicle activity near them, according to a press release.

Other features include parking ordinance information and a survey that allows parking lot owners to provide information about their lot’s availability and amenities.

The website is available on the City of Charlotte Community Hub. Resources are also available on a Commercial Truck Parking mobile app.

