City of Charlotte prepares bid for CIAA Tournament

CHARLOTTE — The city of Charlotte is preparing its bid to bring back the CIAA Tournament.

The tournament is in Baltimore through 2026.

However, multiple cities, including Charlotte, are vying to be the host city in 2028.

Councilman James Mitchell says Charlotte has a “special sauce” that could help bring the tournament back.

The first couple rounds of the tournament were held at the Bojangles Coliseum before switching to the Spectrum Center for the later rounds.

Mitchell says the arena is a vital piece to the bid.

“That bid has to include Spectrum Arena,” he said. “If we don’t have Spectrum (Center), I think we’re not putting together a winning bid.”

The CIAA was home to the Queen City for 15 years before the tournament’s departure in 2020.

“A great run, $50 million economic stimulus for us,” Mitchell said.

Many, including Mitchell, said it’s time for its return.

“It was great for hospitality, tourism and so, you know, I think we have missed it, right?” he said.

Charlotte Regional Visitors’ Authority is leading the bid effort to have it for three consecutive years.

“The people are ready for it. I’m ready for it,” said basketball fan Douglas Willet.

Charlotte is playing host to the Black College Invitational Championship this week.

Fans recalled the unique atmosphere the CIAA brought to the queen city.

“Just seeing the people in the streets headed to and from the arena, CIAA was a culture within itself here in Charlotte,” said fan Gavin Gabriel.

Gabriel says the CIAA is a platform for HBCU basketball and should be hosted in a state where many of those schools are located.

“There are a lot of HBCUs here in North Carolina,” Gabriel said. “We also have a lot in South Carolina. So, Charlotte being at the intersection of the two, you know, it’s just a culture, you know?”

The Charlotte City Council will get an update from the city regarding the bid on Monday.

A final decision is expected by June.

