City commissioners could approve 200 townhomes, concrete plant in York County

York County, S.C. — Nearly 200 new townhomes and a concrete pipe production site could soon be approved in York County.

According to the Herald, Rock Hill city commissioners plan to meet on Tuesday to make a final decision on the projects.

If approved, the townhomes would be built near Northwestern High School along West Main Street, Rawlinson Road, and Oriole Drive.

The other project would be built on Porter Road near Hemlock Avenue, west of Interstate 77.

VIDEO: Developer outlines plan for rental townhomes near Northlake Mall

Developer outlines plan for rental townhomes near Northlake Mall

©2025 Cox Media Group