City council to discuss combined Eastland Yards proposal

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council is scheduled once again to discuss Eastland Yards Monday night and could vote on the project too.

The last time the slow-moving project was on the table, city council decided to explore combining the two remaining projects.

One proposal calls for an indoor sports facility, and the other is a soccer academy, esports facility and concert space.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Councilmember Marjorie Molina, who represents Eastland Yards, proposed the merge at the end of August. She made a motion for city staffers to attempt to combine the two projects and report back to the Charlotte City Council in 45 days.

City council unanimously voted to back Molina’s proposal. Councilmember Dimple Ajmera, who used to represent Eastland Yards, said the proposal isn’t everything community groups have asked for but “life is about compromise.” She asked community groups to give staff grace and hear the new proposal out.

>> Channel 9′s Joe Bruno will be following the city council meeting and will share updates as they come in.

(WATCH PREVIOUS: ‘Do your magic’: Charlotte City Council asks staff to combine Eastland proposals)

‘Do your magic’: Charlotte City Council asks staff to combine Eastland proposals

©2023 Cox Media Group