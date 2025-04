MONROE, N.C. — No changes will be coming to murals in downtown Monroe.

On Tuesday, the city council voted to pause the issue for 60 days while attorneys review it.

City leaders are considering a ban on the commissioning and painting of murals on buildings by private individuals or entities.

The ordinance would only allow public murals if the city council approves them.

