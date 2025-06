CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department could soon be getting new undercover vehicles.

The Charlotte City Council is set to vote on whether to spend $1.2 million to lease 53 vehicles.

City leaders said they will primarily be used by CMPD’s vice, narcotics, and gang units.

The makes and models will vary based on the need.

VIDEO: ‘They can’t get complacent’: Monroe police go undercover dressed as high school students

‘They can’t get complacent’: Monroe police go undercover dressed as high school students

©2025 Cox Media Group