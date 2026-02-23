City Council to vote on accepting $3.4M Homeland Security grant

CHARLOTTE — The city of Charlotte is getting money to help during emergencies.

City Council is expected to vote Monday night to accept $3.4 million from the United States Department of Homeland Security.

The city said the money will be used for training for large-scale emergencies, intelligence-sharing initiatives and equipment, incident command training, funding for training and exercise, and homeland security emergency management coordination.

