City council to vote on leasing space in parking deck to health clinic

CHARLOTTE — The city of Charlotte is getting ready to lease yet another space in the city-owned University City parking deck.

The Charlotte City Council will vote on Monday to enter into a contract with University Health and Hydration Clinic for a 63-month term.

The city plans to charge the health clinic $4,400 a month for a more than 2,400-square-foot space.

