City, county money sought for ballpark upgrade

The Knights play at Truist Field in Uptown. (Laura Wolff Photography)
By Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Knights want to make $40 million worth of improvements at Truist Field, with county and city government paying 67% of the cost, the team and city government said Tuesday.

Alyson Craig, deputy city manager, told Charlotte City Council members during their annual retreat Tuesday that the Knights are seeking $13.34 million from city government, with payments of $2.67 million over five years. A presentation by Craig included a request for $13.33 million to county government and $13.34 million committed by the Knights.

The presentation was not a formal request. The full, 11-member council will have to approve any funding from the city for the Triple A team’s ballpark.

