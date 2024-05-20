City defers vote on Elizabeth development

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte City Council voted Monday to defer a project, which would bring 213 apartments and up to 5,600 of retail space to Elizabeth.

The deferral comes after a vote to approve the project failed. City staff members want the height reduced from 78 feet to 65 feet for the proposed development on Seventh Street near Lamar and Clement avenues.

The developer is offering to reduce the unit count to 193.

