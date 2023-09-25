City expected to decide on $17.5M for affordable housing

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte City Council is expected to vote Monday night on whether to spend $17.5 million on affordable housing. The meeting starts at 5 p.m.

Channel 9′s Dan Matics looks at one of the projects in the 7200 block of South Boulevard in south Charlotte.

Small business owners in the area told Matics that not only would it solve a problem, but it would also be good for the economy.

The city council will vote on the federal money that would tap into its housing fund to allow a developer to build Arrowood Homes, which is on a property the city owns.

The 120-multifamily-unit development would have affordable homes and workforce housing.

Moe Haidar owns a used car dealership and said those part of the workforce are those who buy used cars.

“I think it will be great for the business,” said Haider, owner of Starmount Motors. “It will bring more foot traffic in here. I don’t think it will solve the whole problem, but it’s a good start because you know, they are pricing people out of this area with the rent.”

Other workforce and affordable housing developments include Druid Hills, Old Concord, and Matthews, among others.

Monday’s vote would add 716 affordable rental housing units to the city’s existing supply.

Plaza Midwood Social District

Proposed map of Plaza Midwood social district

The Charlotte City Council is expected to discuss a proposed social district in Plaza Midwood.

If approved, people would be able to have open containers of alcohol outside in this area that stretches more than one mile along Central Avenue.

Council members are in the middle of a 15-step approval process for the proposal.

