City of Gastonia begins stream erosion assessments, warns property owners of impacts

GASTONIA, N.C. — The City of Gastonia will begin stream erosion assessments in November as part of its ongoing Stormwater Asset Inventory and Assessment Project.

Funded by a $500,000 grant from the Local Assistance for Stormwater Infrastructure Investments Program, the project aims to protect local waterways and improve stormwater management, city officials said.

“This project will enhance our understanding of and provide data for the conditions within the City’s major watersheds,” said Robert Cloninger, City of Gastonia Assistant Director of Public Services.

Starting in November, consultants working with the City will conduct Bank Erosion Hazard Index assessments to identify areas where streambanks are eroding and the rate of erosion, according to a press release.

Property owners and residents in affected areas will receive notification letters explaining the project and providing contact information for City staff.

Field staff will wear high-visibility safety vests and carry a copy of the official City letter explaining the project, ensuring they are respectful of property and cooperative with residents, city officials said.

Teams will take measurements of the streams, such as width and depth, and make visual observations of streambank conditions, which may involve work on or near private property, officials said.

Residents with questions about the project can contact Robert Cloninger at (704) 685-2244 or Andrew Bradley at (704) 915-8130 for more information.

WATCH: Woman rescued after tree falls onto east Charlotte apartment complex

Woman rescued after tree falls onto east Charlotte apartment complex

©2025 Cox Media Group