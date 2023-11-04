City of Gastonia receives $400,000 grant for Street Safety Action Plan

GASTONIA, N.C. — The city of Gastonia has received a $400,000 Safe Streets and Roads for All Planning Grant from the United States Department of Transportation.

The grant will be used to create a comprehensive safety action plan and develop traffic-calming policy guidelines based on Complete Streets concepts aimed at enhancing the safety of our streets and roads by reducing the severity and frequency of crashes.

The USDOT said the Safe Streets and Roads for All Planning Grant is a highly competitive federal grant program designed to empower communities in their efforts to improve roadway safety to save lives and prevent serious harm.

The city said the grant will be used to provide necessary resources to the community, as well as advance their commitment to creating a safer, more accessible environment for all users of our highways, streets, and roadways, including pedestrians, bicyclists, public transportation users, motorists, personal conveyance and micro-mobility users, and commercial vehicle operators.

“The City of Gastonia is committed to fostering an environment where residents and visitors can safely travel, whether by car, on foot, or by bicycle,” said City Manager Michael Peoples.” With the support of the Safe Streets and Roads for All Planning Grant, we are taking significant steps towards realizing this vision.”

The city said it will match the grant with $100,000 from Transportation General Obligation Bond proceeds.

For more details about the grant, click here.

