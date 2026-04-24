Search warrants served in investigation of Greg Biffle home burglary

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Investigators have seized potential evidence connected to the break‑in at the home of late NASCAR driver Greg Biffle.

Deputies executed search warrants at two locations, one in Mooresville and another in Denver, and collected electronic devices from the Denver property.

The burglary happened in January, just weeks after Biffle and his family were killed in a plane crash.

Investigators say the thief stole $30,000 in cash, NASCAR memorabilia, and two handguns.

Authorities have not said whether the newly seized evidence has led to any suspects or arrests.

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