City to hear from public on new Panthers practice facility

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday for a new practice facility for the Carolina Panthers.

The team wants to build a fieldhouse with an indoor field outside its stadium in Uptown.

The team is already building two outdoor fields that should be ready by training camp.

