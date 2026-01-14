City of Hickory offers grants for nonprofits serving low-income residents

HICKORY, N.C. — The City of Hickory is now accepting applications for Community Development Block Grant funds, offering up to $40,000 in support of public service programs aimed at benefiting low- and moderate-income residents.

With grants ranging from $5,000 to $15,000, this funding opportunity is crucial for nonprofits supporting essential community services.

Applications are due by Feb. 27 and informational meetings are scheduled to guide potential applicants through the process.

Click here for more information.

