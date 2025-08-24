City of Hickory to paint Falling Creek Road to slow speeders

HICKORY, N.C. — Hickory residents asked the city to slow down speeders on Falling Creek Road, and the city answered. But some said it wasn’t what they were hoping for.

The speed limit on Falling Creek Road is 35 mph, and the street sees 3,000 vehicles a day. Fourteen residents from Falling Creek Road filed a petition, asking the city to take action, the Hickory Record reports.

Some residents hoped for stop signs and flashing lights, but the city proposed “speed reduction markings” along Falling Creek Road from 36th Avenue Northeast to 39th Avenue Northeast.

“Traffic division staff received the completed petition from property owners along Falling Creek Road NE with regards to the Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program and have found the property owners to be compliant with the guidelines. The petition qualifies for speed reduction markings,” city council documents read.

The city manager said police had issued 124 traffic citations over three years on Falling Creek Road. But to add a four-way stop, as the petition called for, would require more participants.

To read more about the arguments from the city and residents, visit the Hickory Record.

WATCH: Charlotte’s appeal drives population growth, with 157 new residents daily

Charlotte’s appeal drives population growth, with 157 new residents daily

©2025 Cox Media Group