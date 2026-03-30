City of Hickory to use NC grant to improve downtown streets

HICKORY, N.C. — Construction is scheduled to begin Monday on a multi-phase project to upgrade streetscapes in downtown Hickory.

The work will focus on improving Government Avenue Southwest and First Avenue Northwest, city officials said.

The project is funded in part by an $850,000 state grant from North Carolina’s Rural Downtown Economic Development program. The enhancements are designed to improve pedestrian safety and walkability, and support continued business growth in the downtown district.

The streetscape improvements will take place on Government Avenue Southwest between First Street Southwest and Third Street Southwest. Work is also scheduled for First Avenue Northwest from North Center Street to Second Street Northwest.

Planned upgrades include wider sidewalks and more visible crosswalks to improve the pedestrian experience, officials said. The city will also install curb bulb-outs, which are designed to slow traffic and increase pedestrian safety.

The project includes infrastructure for upgraded lighting intended to match existing downtown features, city officials said. Additionally, the city said it will create enhanced outdoor areas and community gathering spaces.

The first phase of construction focuses on Government Avenue Southwest. During this period, the city will implement lane closures or full road closures. On-street parking in the work zone will be temporarily unavailable.

The City of Hickory is asking for public patience and caution near work zones to ensure the safety of construction crews. Residents are encouraged to allow for extra travel time and follow all posted signage throughout the construction period.

The full project is expected to be completed by August, officials said.

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