CHARLOTTE — The Queen City will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate upgrades to the community’s oldest park on Thursday.

Independence Park in the Elizabeth neighborhood just got a $6,000,000 makeover.

Visitors will now have access to wider greenways, permanent restrooms, and upgraded athletic fields.

The city of Charlotte spent about two years working on the park’s upgrades.

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte’s oldest park reopens following major renovation project)

Charlotte’s oldest park reopens following major renovation project

