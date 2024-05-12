City introduces CMS apprentice program for recent graduates

CHARLOTTE — The city’s new budget is creating a pathway to employment for several Charlotte-Mecklenburg School graduates.

Charlotte is starting a new apprentice program for CMS high school graduates.

They will get a full-time job with the city with a starting salary of $47,480—that’s more than a first-year CMS teacher with a four-year degree.

The Political Beat Team reached out to the district and the city of Charlotte, who did not respond to a request for comment

(WATCH BELOW: CMS approves $2.1B budget, includes raises)

CMS approves $2.1B budget, includes raises









©2024 Cox Media Group