City leaders rally for change following most recent light rail stabbing

CHARLOTTE — Tonight friends and family gathered to mourn the shocking loss of Iryna Zarutska.

Zarutska, 23, escaped war-torn Ukraine, looking for a better life in Charlotte, only to die onboard the city’s Blue Line in South End Friday night.

Police said Decarlos Brown, 34, stabbed Zarutska to death. He’s currently in the hospital, but when he’s discharged, he will go to jail on a first-degree murder charge.

Tonight, Charlotte leaders spoke about the tragedy, as they try to get the community to vote to expand our transit system.

“Clearly our current safety policies are not enough, and with the referendum this November, I’m more concerned because we cannot let fear drive people away,” said Charlotte City Councilmember Dimple Ajmera.

Activist Nichel Dunlap-Thompson asked how the city can prevent violence from continuing to happen. She has long rallied for more safety measures onboard Charlotte transit.

“With the expansion of our transit system, we also know there is a great opportunity to improve our safety,” said Dunlap-Thompson.

Violent crime isn’t an everyday thing on Charlotte transit, but there have been several high-profile incidents.

Earlier this month, a group of men beat a veteran onboard a CATS bus. In 2024, police said a man went on a stabbing spree on CATS buses, attacking three people. In 2023, a woman said another man pulled out a knife on her at random on the Blue Line. Months before, police said a man was stabbed on the Gold Line in Uptown.

“I would like city manager to provide us immediate steps that are being taken to ensure the safety of our riders,” Ajmera said.

CATS told Channel 9 the operator of the Blue Line on Friday stopped the train and kept it at the station until police arrived. CATS has not answered the question we asked, if security was onboard the Blue Line when the stabbing happened.

