Woman stabbed to death on light rail had fled war-torn Ukraine

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
CHARLOTTE — Iryna Zarutska, 23, who police said was stabbed to death on Friday night on the light rail in Charlotte, had fled war-torn Ukraine, according to a GoFundMe page her friends set up.

The deadly stabbing happened at about 10:30 p.m.

The crime scene was at the East/West Station in South End.

South End Stabbing MEDIC said they responded to the Lynx station near Camden Road around 10:20 p.m. (WSOC.)

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will charge DeCarlos Brown, 34, who is unhoused and has a lengthy criminal history, with first-degree murder.

In July, his public defender made a motion questioning his ability to proceed in his court case about misusing the 911 system. The judge ordered a forensic evaluation but he was allowed to be out and about.

That criminal charged stemmed from January when police said he called 911 and claimed someone gave him man-made material that controlled when he ate, talked and walked. The magistrate allowed him to be released from jail without paying anything on a written promise to appear.

Police have not said what led up to the stabbing.

Brown’s first appearance in court has not hasn’t been set.

