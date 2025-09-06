City of Monroe to build new air traffic control tower by 2028

MONROE, N.C. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the City of Monroe have conducted a study to determine the future site of an Air Traffic Control Tower at Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport.

This study is part of the FAA’s Contract Tower Program, which the City of Monroe joined in November 2023.

The program ensures federal funding for contracted tower operations, while the city is responsible for constructing the tower with the help of grants and financial assistance.

“It is exciting to see this project moving forward,” said City Manager Mark Watson. “Having the FAA conduct the siting study for our new Air Traffic Control Tower is a critical step to move this project along.”

The City of Monroe has already received $6 million in funding from the North Carolina General Assembly for the construction of the tower. The new tower will be the first of its kind at Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport and is expected to improve safety for pilots and passengers while supporting the airport’s growth.

The site selection process involved advanced 3D modeling to determine the best location and height for the tower, ensuring safe and efficient airport operations.

With the FAA’s study completed, the City of Monroe is moving forward with plans to construct the Air Traffic Control Tower by November 2028.

