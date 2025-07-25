City of Monroe expects excessive heat, opens ‘Beat the Heat Zones’

MONROE, N.C. — Temperatures across North Carolina are staying high. The City of Monroe is expecting highs in the upper 90s this weekend.

The city is facing heat index values as high as 105 degrees and asking residents to take precautions.

City of Monroe officials have asked that residents stay hydrated, limit outdoor time, check on vulnerable and elderly neighbors, and never leave children or pets unattended.

The city has made several air-conditioned ‘Beat the Heat Zones’ available to help residents stay cool.

These cooling areas will be open on Friday and then again Monday through Thursday:

J. Ray Shute Community Center - Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Winchester Community Center - Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Bazemore Active Adult Center - Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Winchester Pool - Open 1 to 6 p.m. with no admission fee on July 25, 28, and 29

Splash Pad at Belk Tonawanda Park - Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The following spots will be open on Saturday and Sunday:

J. Ray Shute Community Center - Open 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday

Winchester Community Center - Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday

Dickerson Community Center - Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday

Winchester Pool, 1001 Winchester Avenue - Open 12 to 6 p.m. with no admission fee

Splash Pad at Belk Tonawanda Park - Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Learn more about the ‘Beat the Heat Zones’ on the city’s website.

