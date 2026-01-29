City of Monroe urges residents to conserve water due to drought

MONROE, N.C. — The City of Monroe declared Stage 1 water conservation, which went into effect Wednesday amid ongoing severe drought conditions throughout the region.

Despite some recent rainfall, severe drought conditions persist across Monroe and much of the state. Dry ground conditions have resulted in reduced inflows to lakes and reservoirs, stressing long-term water supplies.

Stage 1 represents a voluntary conservation measure that encourages residents and businesses to reduce unnecessary water use. There are no mandatory restrictions, penalties, or rate increases associated with this phase.

Residents are advised to take simple steps during Stage 1, such as fixing leaks, keeping showers brief, turning off faucets when not in use, running only full loads of laundry and dishes, avoiding the washing of driveways and sidewalks and limiting vehicle washing at home.

Outdoor watering should be limited to just what is necessary for plant survival. The city will continue to monitor drought indicators and will provide updates through various channels, including the city website and social media.

More information about Stage 1 and additional recommendations is available on the city’s official website.

VIDEO: Data sharing key to effective drought management, NOAA report finds

Data sharing key to effective drought management, NOAA report finds

.

©2026 Cox Media Group