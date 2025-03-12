City terminates lease for local artists

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Artists at Rock Hill’s Gettys Art Center have until the end of August to get out. The center has been a home for the art community for 40 years.

The city terminated the lease for artists, despite not having a buyer for the building, The Herald reported.

In February, the city leased the property to the York County Arts Council at a discount, but it cost the city about 62,000 a year to maintain the building.

The building is listed for $2.26 million.

Art community members are looking for a buyer to lease the building back to them.

