Local

City terminates lease for local artists

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Tom S. Gettys Center in Rock Hill (WSOC)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Artists at Rock Hill’s Gettys Art Center have until the end of August to get out. The center has been a home for the art community for 40 years.

Rock Hill artists fear loss of studios after city puts Gettys Center up for sale

The city terminated the lease for artists, despite not having a buyer for the building, The Herald reported.

In February, the city leased the property to the York County Arts Council at a discount, but it cost the city about 62,000 a year to maintain the building.

The building is listed for $2.26 million.

Art community members are looking for a buyer to lease the building back to them.

VIDEO: Rock Hill artists fear loss of studios after city puts Gettys Center up for sale

Rock Hill artists fear loss of studios after city puts Gettys Center up for sale

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read