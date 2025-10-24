City voting on ordinances to allow kiosks providing information, free Wi-Fi

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council is set to vote on Monday on ordinance changes that would allow the installation of 30 digital kiosks throughout the city.

These kiosks will provide information about Charlotte, offer free Wi-Fi to the public, and display advertisements.

The company responsible for installing and maintaining these kiosks, as well as managing ad sales, is IKE Smart City. In return, Charlotte will receive 30% of the revenue generated from the ads, or at least $240,000 annually.

City officials said the city aims to have these kiosks installed by the end of the year.

WATCH: Roots for Rivers program seeks volunteers to maintain creekside trees

Roots for Rivers program seeks volunteers to maintain creekside trees

©2025 Cox Media Group