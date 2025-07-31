Civic Federal Credit Union works to resolve customer service issues post-merger

CHARLOTTE — Members of Civic Federal Credit Union have reported long hold times and trouble accessing their accounts following a recent merger.

The transition from Local Government Federal Credit Union to Civic Federal Credit Union has left some members frustrated, as they experience difficulties with customer service and account management.

“It’s not working. It’s just not working. It’s broken,” said Stephanie Kelly, a credit union member and Charlotte’s long-time city clerk.

Kelly, a member of the credit union, shared her experience of long wait times when trying to reach customer service, with calls lasting 33, 43, and 52 minutes.

Kelly also mentioned encountering a language barrier when she finally reached a representative.

In response to the complaints, Civic Federal Credit Union has hired 80 more employees to improve customer service.

Civic CEO Dwayne Naylor acknowledged the issues, stating, “The vast majority of our members are flourishing on the new platform.”

Naylor emphasized that the credit union is working around the clock to address these issues and regain member trust.

He also pointed out that Civic is teaching members how to do more online banking and partnering with other financial institutions to provide additional transaction options.

As Civic Federal Credit Union continues to address the challenges of its recent merger, members are advised to prepare for some growing pains while the credit union implements solutions to improve service.

