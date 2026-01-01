Civil rights activist demands attempted murder charges in Amazon driver shooting

ELLERBE, N.C. — An Amazon delivery driver was shot at while delivering packages in Ellerbe on Dec. 14, an incident that has raised concerns about racial motivation.

Tashika Timble and her 16-year-old son, Jonathan Leak, were in the vehicle during the shooting.

Timble claims that her car was struck by a shotgun blast as they were trying to verify an address during their delivery.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sidney Pittman and charged him with discharging a weapon into occupied property and injury to personal property following the incident.

Leak described the moment of the shooting, saying, “My mom was putting the car in drive and we just hear a big old boom.. and you can hear the little pieces flickering everywhere.” He said the gunfire came from a man standing on the road after they delivered the package at the correct location.

Civil rights activist John C. Barnett is advocating for more serious charges against Pittman, including attempted murder and ethnic intimidation.

Barnett expressed concern that the shooting could have had dire consequences. “The bullet could’ve hit the back of her son’s head, and that’s why it’s attempted murder,” he said.

Investigators are aware of comments made by Pittman post-release that raised racial concerns.

District Attorney Jamie Adams stated on social media that she would thoroughly review the investigative materials provided by the sheriff’s office before deciding on any additional charges.

Timble emphasized the need for justice, stating, “Right is right and wrong is wrong. And it’s wrong. The world needs to hear it. We have to stand and make a change together, and we can’t do it by ourselves. And we need everybody.”

Barnett has organized a justice rally planned for Saturday at noon at the Macedonia Church of God in Ellerbe. He intends to send a clear message against racially motivated violence in the community, saying they want to ensure incidents like this are not tolerated.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office will submit its investigative materials to the district attorney next week, who will review the charges against Pittman. Timble and Barnett remain hopeful for justice as the community rallies for change.

