Cleanup starts in Myrtle Beach area after waterspouts caused by Idalia

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — After Idalia came through Myrtle Beach Wednesday, we’re getting our first look at the destruction left behind.

Crews were already out assessing the damage Thursday.

Despite being downgraded to a tropical storm by the time it made it to the South Carolina coast, Idalia still packed quite the punch.

Around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, a waterspout came ashore North Myrtle Beach and turned into a tornado.

“Everything was fine, I was watching U.S. Open tennis, and all of sudden it came, that buzzer on TV saying /get to a low area, there’s a water spout in Cherry Grove, going to be a tornado,” one homeowner said. “I took three steps and it was here, all I did was close the front door -- seconds. If I hadn’t got the front door, it would have probably sucked me out the front door.”

