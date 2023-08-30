Myrtle Beach prepares for brush with tropical weather

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Neighbors in Myrtle Beach are no strangers to hurricane preparations, but the lingering effects of a storm from a year ago are on the minds of many as Hurricane Idalia approaches Wednesday.

Myrtle Beach’s Cherry Grove Pier is still under construction after a section of the pier was washed away by waves churned up by Hurricane Ian.

“I am glad that they have made it so far, and I’m hoping this new storm doesn’t do anything to it, but so far, I’m happy with the progress that they’re doing,” one neighbor told Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe.

Channel 9 has teams along the coast of the Carolinas tracking the path of Idalia after it made landfall in Florida Wednesday morning.

