Clear skies, new moon set stage for meteor shower viewing

CHARLOTTE — The Orionid Meteor Shower will peak tonight, offering a celestial display under ideal viewing conditions.

Channel 9 Meteorologist Joe Puma reports that with clear skies and a new moon, stargazers can expect an ideal opportunity to witness up to 20 meteors per hour.

To maximize the viewing experience, it is recommended to find a location away from city lights and allow your eyes to adjust to the darkness for 15 to 30 minutes.

The best time to observe the meteor shower is around and after midnight, when the meteors will be most visible.

Viewers should look towards the East South East direction, near the Orion constellation, where the shooting stars will be centered.

This annual meteor shower occurs as Earth passes through the debris field of Halley’s Comet.

