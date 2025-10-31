Cleveland County dentists urge leaders to restore fluoride to public water supply

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A group of dentists in Cleveland County is pushing leaders to add fluoride back into the water.

The water board voted over the summer to stop adding the chemical, concerning some dentists.

One dentist told the Shelby Star that the move increases the rate of cavities by 25%, and that number is even higher amongst children.

Earlier this month, more than two dozen dentists and pediatricians attended a water board meeting advocating for fluoride.

VIDEO: Commissioners vote to not add fluoride to water treatment plant

