Union Co. Commissioners to take final vote on putting fluoride in county-owned treatment plants

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — On Monday, Union County Commissioners will take a final vote on whether or not to put fluoride in the water at county-owned treatment plants.

Channel 9 has been reporting on the issue for weeks.

Earlier in February, commissioners voted 3-2 to not put fluoride in the water at the Yadkin Treatment Plant.

Due to the vote not being unanimous, commissioners will take a final vote on Monday; it just needs to be a majority for it to go into effect.

