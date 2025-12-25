Cleveland County deputies searching for missing 54-year-old man

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 54-year-old man who has been reported missing.

According to deputies, Danny Ray Williams was last seen on Dec. 23.

He was driving a black 2007 BMW 750 in the Gidney Street area near Lowe’s.

Williams is described as 5 feet 11 inches and 200 pounds while walking with a limp.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office at 704-484-4822.

