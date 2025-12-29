Cleveland man faces charges for first-degree sexual offense

CLEVELAND, N.C — On Dec. 22, Noah Gabriel Vanhoy, a 21-year-old man from Cleveland, NC, was arrested on charges of first-degree sexual offense and taking indecent liberties with a minor.

The charges stem from an investigation that began on Nov. 8 after an 8-year-old child disclosed ongoing sexual abuse by Vanhoy.

The victim was taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center for evaluation.

Vanhoy is currently being held in the Rowan County Jail under a $1,000,000 bond.

