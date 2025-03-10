Clover High School petitions to save clay target shooting team

CLOVER, N.C. — Parents in Clover have started an online petition to save the high school’s clay target shooting team.

According to that petition, Clover High School’s team used to field on Soaring Eagles Road for practice and competitions.

A neighbor has reportedly complained multiple times about the noise, and parents are worried that could lead to the team losing their space.

The school district told the Herald it is committed to keeping the team together, no matter where they operate.

The sheriff’s office said the students comply with county law on noise levels.

