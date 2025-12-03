Clover School District’s impact fee hike postponed amid legal scrutiny

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The Clover School District’s proposal to increase impact fees from $4,000 to $15,000 for new homes in the Urban Service Boundary has been postponed due to legal concerns.

The York County Council was scheduled to take a final vote on the fee increase this week, but pulled it from the agenda to address legal questions surrounding the proposal.

The fee increase is intended to help fund new schools in the Clover School District, including those currently under construction.

Councilman William Bump Roddey opposes the plan, arguing it is unfair to charge only some residents the higher rate and believes it may not withstand legal challenges.

Roddey mentioned potential legal challenges from citizens, the homebuilders association, or anyone who pays the impact fee.

Walter Vannote, a neighbor in the area, supports the plan, stating it would “save the local population from having to pay more taxes.”

Vannote expressed concern that if the plan fails, long-time citizens could face higher taxes to fund new schools.

A spokesperson for Clover School District stated that the third reading of the impact fee was deferred after the County Council suggested due diligence regarding the legality of the Urban Service Boundary.

The rescheduled vote is set for Monday, December 15th.

The outcome of the rescheduled vote will determine whether new home builders in the Clover School District will face increased fees to support school funding.

VIDEO: Clover School District impact fees set to rise, sparking community debate

