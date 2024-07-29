CLT airport sets record traffic pace

CHARLOTTE — Passengers continue to travel through Charlotte Douglas International Airport at a record-breaking pace this year.

More than 29.5 million travelers have been recorded at CLT between January and June of 2024, according to the airport’s latest summary of airline and cargo activity. That’s up 15.6% from the 25.5 million people that boarded or departed a plane during the same six-month period in 2023.

In 2023, passenger traffic hit an all-time high at Charlotte Douglas with 53.4 million passengers tallied throughout the year.

