Morganton officer resigns days after DWI arrest, investigation ongoing

MORGANTON, N.C. — A Morganton police officer who was charged with driving while impaired resigned three days later.

According to the Hickory Record, Jonathan Chapman was an off-duty crash last month.

State troopers performed a breathalyzer test, and Chapman blew a .17, which is more than double the legal limit.

The interim police chief for the Morganton Police Department said an internal investigation is still ongoing.

Chapman is expected in court in June.

VIDEO: New charge filed against driver accused of killing father of 3 in south Charlotte DWI crash

New charge filed against driver accused of killing father of 3 in south Charlotte DWI crash

©2025 Cox Media Group