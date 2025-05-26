CLT gets through Memorial Day weekend with few delays

CHARLOTTE — The Memorial Day weekend is expected to set records for travel with AAA saying about 45 million people will travel 100 miles or more.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport seemed to be weathering the influx well. Only five delays and no cancellations were reported as of Monday morning. The weather largely held without any major storms, which also minimized delays over the weekend.

Newark Liberty Airport, by comparison, saw delays averaging over two-and-a-half hours Monday morning. That’s blamed on an ongoing staffing shortage of air traffic controllers. That’s even after the Federal Aviation Administration slashed the number of flights following weeks of disruptions.

Last year, there were more than 89,000 airline complaints.

According to a new report from the Public Interest Network, some major and low-cost airlines fared better than others when looking at statistics from 2024. The report found that Southwest and Delta had the best records for flight delays and cancellations, while Frontier, Spirit and United had the worst.

Frontier had the worst ratio of complaints to passengers.

