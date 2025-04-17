CLT holding off on popular screening system

CHARLOTTE — CLEAR fans are going to have to wait a little longer before the popular facial recognition security screening system makes it to Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Last summer, a spokesperson at CLEAR parent Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) told CBJ the company was interested in adding its biometric screening at CLT.

At the time, the airport said that wrapping up an ongoing, $600 million renovation and expansion of the main lobby was a priority before exploring third-party security vendors such as CLEAR.

Airport CEO Haley Gentry shared the latest on when CLEAR might arrive during a recent appearance before City Council’s budget committee.

