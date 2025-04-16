CLT moves up in global airport rankings

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Douglas International Airport moved higher in the top 10 in flights and passenger counts last year, according to preliminary rankings provided by Airports Council International.

The airport, also known as CLT, climbed to sixth in the world in 2024 in takeoffs and landings with 596,583. That represents an increase of 11% from a year earlier, when Charlotte Douglas ranked seventh internationally with 539,066 aircraft movements.

A record 58.8 million passengers traveled through CLT in 2024, up from 53.4 million — an increase of 10%. The airport jumped two notches in North American passenger counts, to seventh in 2024 from ninth a year earlier.

Keep reading on CBJ’s website here.

VIDEO: Charlotte Douglas Airport to gain new security checkpoint, process more passengers

Charlotte Douglas Airport to gain new security checkpoint, process more passengers

©2025 Cox Media Group