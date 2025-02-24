CMPD: 2 charged in fatal stabbing at Charlotte Transit Center

CHARLOTTE — Two suspects have been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing at Charlotte Transit Center last week.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 21-year-old Leashan McBeath was stabbed on the 300 block of East Trade Street on Thursday.

Officers said they discovered McBeath with several stab wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

On Monday, CMPD announced that 20-year-old Sierra Guzman had been arrested in connection with this case.

Guzman has been charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy. She has been transferred into the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

CMPD said 19-year-old Ricky Miller has also been identified as a person of interest in this case.

He also faces first-degree murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy charges.

Miller is currently in custody on unrelated charges in Union County, but he is expected to be extradited to Mecklenburg County, according to police.

CMPD said the investigation into this incident is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this stabbing is asked to call 704-432-8477 to speak directly with a homicide unit detective.

VIDEO: Some Charlotte Transit Center passengers say they’re nervous after deadly stabbing

Some Charlotte Transit Center passengers say they’re nervous after deadly stabbing









©2025 Cox Media Group