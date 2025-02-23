Some Charlotte Transit Center passengers say they’re nervous after deadly stabbing

CHARLOTTE — A stabbing near Charlotte Area Transit System’s Light Rail has caused some passengers to worry for their safety, they told Channel 9′s Glenn Counts.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a stabbing that happened on the 300 block of East Trade Street on Thursday around 1 p.m.

Leashan McBeath, 21, has been identified as the victim. Officers discovered McBeath with several stab wounds and he was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to CMPD.

Counts visited the Charlotte Transit Center on Saturday and found crime scene tape still up on the second floor.

One man told Counts that he does not think CATS transit is as safe as it is made out to be.

“Crime happens over here all the time,” he told Counts. “I don’t know what the police function is.”

Police ruled the case a homicide and detectives are conducting an investigation, according to CMPD. No arrest has been made at this time.

Channel 9 is reaching out to CATS for comment.

