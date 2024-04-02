CMPD: Actress Angie Harmon’s dog shot, killed by Instacart shopper at Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE — A family is grieving the loss of their beloved dog after an Instacart shopper shot and killed him.

The dog’s owner, actress Angie Harmon, shared a post on social media, saying her family is ‘traumatized’ by the incident.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to the call just before noon at Harmon’s southeast Charlotte home on Saturday.

The police report classifies the case as a noncriminal incident.

The department sent out this statement:

‘On Saturday, March 30, 2024, shortly before noon, officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s South Division responded to a residence in the 1900 block of Wild Honey Lane for a report of a dog being shot. Upon arrival, officers located and spoke to all involved parties.

The investigation revealed that a delivery driver arrived at the residence to deliver consumable goods. The driver told officers that a dog attacked him while he was at the residence and that he defended himself by firing a single gunshot, striking and mortally wounding the dog. Another dog was present at the residence but did not attack.

No criminal charges have been filed about this incident, and CMPD is not currently seeking any additional parties. CMPD’s Animal Care and Control also responded to the scene.’

Officers told Channel 9′s Erika Jackson the person who fired the gun will not face any charges and claim they acted in self-defense.

On Monday, just 48 hours after he was killed, Harmon shared a picture of her dog, Oliver, on social media.

According to her post, a man delivered her groceries under a woman’s account, he got out of the car, dropped off her delivery, and then fatally shot the dog.

Harmon says her Ring doorbell camera was inside the home charging, so it wasn’t recording anything but she claims her dog didn’t bite or scratch the shopper.

According to Instacart’s policy shoppers aren’t allowed to carry weapons to pickup or delivery locations.

Instacart provided this statement about the incident:

‘We were deeply saddened and disturbed to hear about this incident. We have no tolerance for violence of any kind, and the shopper’s account was immediately suspended from our platform. We have been in direct contact with the customer and are cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation.’

Jackson stopped by the shopper’s home, but no one answered; she also went to Harmon’s house who didn’t want to go on camera but said she was heartbroken after the tragic event.





