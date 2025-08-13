CMPD announces death of patrol, explosive-detection K-9

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced the passing of another K-9 in their unit this week.

We are devastated to announce that we had to say goodbye to another beloved member of the CMPD family this week, K9 Koda. Koda faithfully served as a dual-purpose patrol and explosive detection canine from 2017 until his retirement in 2023.



Police say Koda’s bond with his handler Officer Tucker was “unbreakable.”

“Throughout his career, Koda stood on the front lines — tracking suspects, locating evidence and ensuring public safety with his keen nose and fearless heart,“ CMPD said. ”Whether it was a late-night call, a high-risk operation or a major public event, Koda’s focus never wavered."

On Tuesday, the department said goodbye to another K-9 Cali.

